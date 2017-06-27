Teen to hold graduation in jail, after getting diploma from virtual high school

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis high school student who just earned her diploma could have had her graduation ceremony just about anywhere, including the mayor's office. But she chose to have it in jail to give hope to those who are hopeless.
