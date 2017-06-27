Thieves target St. Charles County gun shop

According to a police spokesperson, someone used a crowbar and broke through the glass door of Eagle Armory around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Terra Lane. The thieves took at least 20 guns, including rifles and handguns.
Police are checking to see if Monday’s break-in is connected to three other burglaries in the metro area, including the recent attempted heist at Cabella’s in Hazelwood.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the O’Fallon Police Department at 636-240-3200.
38.810608 -90.699848