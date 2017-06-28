× 2 get prison terms in Missouri check-cashing scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Two southwestern Missouri people have been sentenced to federal prison and ordered to repay roughly $24,000 for their roles in a scheme to cash checks stolen from mailboxes.

Twenty-six-year-old D.J. Gideon of Republic was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison. Twenty-two-year-old Katelyn Emrick of Ava received a prison term of six years and three months.

Both pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say the scheme took place over several months in 2015 and victimized 15 households, two dozen businesses, 16 financial institutions, a church and a charity organization.