At least 20 guns stolen in latest gun store theft

O'FALLON, MO_ Thieves broke into an O`Fallon, Missouri gun store and took at least 20 guns. Now, police think this crime could be connected thefts at other stores which carry guns.

It`s because of the way that the crimes were carried out.

The incident happened at Eagle Armory just off Main Street and Interstate 70 around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Thieves broke the front door glass, then stole rifles and handguns.

Two Toyota Camry`s might have been used.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, authorities believe the crime here could be connected with two other recent break ins at gun stores. One of those other break-ins happened in April at the Cabela's in Hazelwood.

Police released surveillance pictures of the two suspects.

In that case, authorities believe the suspects backed a U-Haul truck through the store`s front doors then tried to make off with more than a dozen guns including rifles and handguns. But police interrupted the burglary when they got to the scene.

The U-Haul truck got stuck on a curb and the two suspects ran off each armed with a rifle.

Police searched for the suspects but came up empty/ All of the guns were recovered in that case except for the rifles that suspects ran off with.

Then on June 2 about 11 p.m., the Eagle Eye USA Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop in Wentzville was hit. In that case, the suspects stole three rifles.

Police say there are similarities between the three crimes but they declined to get into specifics.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call ATF.