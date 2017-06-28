Blue Ribbon honor for injured St. Louis Sgt. Tom lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_Honors tonight for a St. Louis police sergeant injured last year.

On November 20th, Sergeant Tom Lake was shot twice in the face by a disturbed 19-year-old male. Lake was ambushed while at a stoplight in his police car on Hampton Avenue at Pernod.

One bullet lodged in his face.

The St. Louis Hills Neighborhood Association will present this married father of three, with a Blue Ribbon plaque for his service at their meeting Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

