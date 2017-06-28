Blues’ Berglund out until December with dislocated shoulder

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 9: Patrik Berglund #21 of the St. Louis Blues skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at the Air Canada Centre on February 9, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Blues center Patrik Berglund is expected to be out until December after having surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder.

The Blues say Berglund was injured during an offseason conditioning program in Sweden and flew to St. Louis for Tuesday’s procedure. The team called it a successful surgery.

The 29-year-old Berglund scored a career-high 23 goals and finished with 34 points in 2016-17, adding four assists in 11 playoff games.

Berglund has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Blues, scoring 296 points in 637 regular-season games.

The Blues also re-signed 30-year-old defenseman Chris Butler to a two-year, two-way contract. The veteran has 13 goals, 71 assists and 185 penalty minutes in parts of 388 NHL regular-season games.