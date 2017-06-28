× Blues’ Berglund out until December with dislocated shoulder

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Blues center Patrik Berglund is expected to be out until December after having surgery to repair a dislocated left shoulder.

The Blues say Berglund was injured during an offseason conditioning program in Sweden and flew to St. Louis for Tuesday’s procedure. The team called it a successful surgery.

The 29-year-old Berglund scored a career-high 23 goals and finished with 34 points in 2016-17, adding four assists in 11 playoff games.

Berglund has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Blues, scoring 296 points in 637 regular-season games.

The Blues also re-signed 30-year-old defenseman Chris Butler to a two-year, two-way contract. The veteran has 13 goals, 71 assists and 185 penalty minutes in parts of 388 NHL regular-season games.