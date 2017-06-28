× ‘Cash Me Ousside’ teen pleads guilty to charges

Delray Beach, FL – The Boynton Beach teenager who gained an instant following with her “Cash Me Ousside” catchphrase pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to multiple charges.

Danielle Bregoli Peskowitz pleaded guilty to grand theft charges, one charge of filing a false report and one count of marijuana possession.

The state dropped several other charges against the teen during a hearing at the South County Courthouse in Delray Beach.

The criminal charges pre-date her appearance on the Dr. Phil Show.

Her September 2016 appearance on the national talk show propelled Bregoli Peskowitz to instant fame when she told the audience to “Cash me ousside, how bout dah?”

A judge will sentence Danielle at a hearing next month while her father, Ira Peskowitz, continues to fight for her custody.

After the court hearing, Peskowitz spoke with reporters.

He said a management team controls Danielle’s movements and claimed it “exploits” her by subjecting her to things inappropriate for 14-year-olds.

“I am the only parent in this relationship with Danielle that is trying to see the best thing for this child,” Peskowitz said. “To have her be an asset to the community, to understand what love it and to understand what family is about.”

Neither Danielle, nor her mother spoke with the media after the proceedings.

Danielle lives with her mother, but her father has argued that this is not the best environment for the teen.

A spokesperson for the girl’s father said he does not want his daughter living in California with her mother signing deals with publicists, agents and reality television shows.

Danielle was involved in a February incident outside a Lake Worth bar.

Video apparently showed here exchanging words with two women outside the Kavasutra Kava Bar after a woman expressed concerned about the child being out late. A girl who was with Danielle at the time was later taken into custody after that incident.

Danielle was also caught on video fighting with an airplane passenger in February.

Her mother, Barbara Ann Bregoli, was also part of the altercation, as seen on the video. The pair, along with the passenger, had to be removed from that flight.

By Charles Keegan, WPTV