Counterfeiting charges for two New Yorkers arrested at Troy, Illinois hotel

TROY, IL – Two men from Brooklyn, New York came to the Midwest with the intent of starting a counterfeit and money laundering operation out of Troy, Illinois, but the local police quickly put an end to those plans.

According to Troy Chief of Police Brad Parsons, officers were dispatched to a Red Roof Inn hotel on June 24 for an unrelated incident. While attempting to make contact with two men, officers recognized equipment used to make counterfeit bills.

The two men, identified as 32-year-old Linvol Cummings and 27-year-old Rashaun Fogle, were taken into custody for additional questioning. Chief Parsons said investigators learned Cummings and Fogle were manufacturing counterfeit cash and then using that phony money to buy merchandise across the metro east region. The two men would then return those items to the stores to be refunded with actual U.S. currency.

On June 26, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged both Cummings and Fogle with forgery and money laundering.

If convicted, forgery carries a sentence of two to five years imprisonment; money laundering also carries a prison sentence of two to five years.