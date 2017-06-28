Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…THURSDAY JUNE 29, 2017:

Not a lot of change in thinking as we get ready to roll into the long holiday weekend…Thursday…all about the summer feel…near 90…hot and humid…maybe a few spot storms late day…rather limited…lets think increasing rain and storms from north to south late Thursday night and Friday and signs it could hold well into Friday night…a storms in this time frame will bring some heavy rain and a few storms could go strong to severe. The first part of the holiday weekend looks okay…Saturday and Sunday…partly sunny…in the 80’s…and Monday and Tuesday look unsettled…classic 4th weather for us…partly sunny and humid in the 80’s but lets watch for waves of rain and storms…rather unsettled times.