Final portion of confederate monument to be removed Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Today could be the day when the final portion of the controversial Confederate monument is removed from Forest Park.

Workers started removing the monument on Monday after a deal was announced between the City of St. Louis and the Missouri Civil War Museum. The head of the Civil War Museum, Mark Trout, says the final six pieces should be removed Wednesday. The monuments has a total of 14 pieces.

The City of St. Louis had actually removed the top part of it some time ago. But that effort was halted after the Missouri Civil War Museum sued the city saying it owned the monument. The case was set to go to court but then the settlement was announced.

Under the deal, the Civil War Museum is removing the monument and paying for that process.Trout says the monument is going to be stored at an undisclosed location until a civil war related site can be found for it.

The agreement states that the monument cannot be displayed in St. Louis City or County.

Trout says its important to preserve historical pieces like this one.

Both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Trout say they are pleased with the agreement.

The monument had become a source of controversy and had been hit several times with graffiti. It`s been in this spot since 1914.

The deadline to remove the monument is Friday, June 30.