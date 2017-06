Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ A ten-year-old St. Louis County boy killed while on vacation in Alabama will be laid to rest Wednesday. Nolan McCabe's funeral is at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church on Telegraph Toad.

Last week, he was on the beach outside his family's vacation home in Fort Morgan when a giant wave from Tropical Storm Cindy tossed a large log on top of him.

Nolan would have been a fifth grader at Wohlwend Elementary School in the Mehlville School District.