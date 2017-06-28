× Godfrey native surprises SEMO athletic trainer with proposal at football practice

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- The next big date on the Southeast Missouri State football team calendar is likely September 2, 2017, when the Redhawks travel to Lawrence, Kansas to take on the Jayhawks. But senior wide receiver Tyler McLemore and assistant athletic trainer Holly Reynolds will likely always have a fond spot in their hearts for June 28, 2017. It’s the day McLemore asked Reynolds to marry him.

A video posted to YouTube by coach Tom Matukewicz shows how the staff asked Reynolds to assist with a drill, when McLemore, a Godfrey, IL native and Alton High School graduate, pops up on a video to pop the question.

“I knew from the day I met you I wanted to make you mine forever,” he said. “Hollyce Marie Reynolds, will you marry me?”

McLemore then surprises her on the field with a ring.

The team’s reaction tells you the rest.