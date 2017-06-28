× Governor axes money for Kansas City arts campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is vetoing the use of state funding to help build an arts campus in downtown Kansas City.

Greitens in a Wednesday statement said taxpayer money should not be used to help pay for the $96 million University of Missouri-Kansas City arts campus.

Missouri lawmakers in April passed a measure to issue up to $48 million in state bonds to cover half the cost of the arts campus.

The university already has made other plans to pay for the campus.

University of Missouri Board of Curators and System President Mun Choi said earlier Wednesday that the system no longer is counting on the state funding. University officials said the system will develop alternative funding plans that will be presented at the curators’ meeting in September.

___

2:15 p.m.

University of Missouri System officials are no longer counting on state funding to help build an arts campus in downtown Kansas City.

The Missouri Board of Curators and System President Mun Choi said in a news release Wednesday the system will develop alternative funding plans for the $96 million University of Missouri-Kansas City arts campus. The details of the funding mechanism will be presented at the curators’ meeting in September.

Choi said the $96 million and $2 million operating costs will not rely on state funding.

The Missouri Legislature passed a measure in April to issue up to $48 million in stat bonds to cover half the art project’s campus. The bill is awaiting Gov. Eric Greitens signature but supporters are concerned he will not sign it.