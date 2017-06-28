ST. LOUIS_ “Leaves of three, let them be.” It’s a phrase many of us learned as kids. Dr. Paul Hinrichs with Total Access Urgent Care tells us how to avoid and treat poison ivy.

Poison ivy appears as red, itchy patches or blisters wherever the oil comes into contact with the skin. Scratching won’t spread it, but it can get infected.

If exposed, thoroughly wash with soap and water. Wash all clothes, shoes, toys, garden tools, and even the towel, after the shower, in hot water.

Home remedies to treat poison ivy:

Calamine lotion

Brown laundry soap

Oatmeal baths

To learn more visit: TAUC.com