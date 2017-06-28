× Illinois man’s illegal voting trial set for November

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ A judge has set a November trial for an Illinois man charged with illegally voting in Indiana, where he works as a county official.

Indiana State Police say 61-year-old Jerome Kesler lives in Paris, Illinois, but he voted in primary and general elections from 2010 to 2014 in adjacent Vigo County, Indiana. Kesler was charged last week with two counts of voting outside his precinct of residence.

The Tribune-Star reports that a Vigo County judge on Tuesday set his trial for Nov. 2.

Kesler is Vigo County’s Emergency Management deputy planning director. He has been placed on suspension by county officials.

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from Kesler’s attorney.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star