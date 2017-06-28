× Juvenile suspect turns self in for Walnut Park East murder

ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old suspect turned himself over to the authorities earlier this week in connection with a north city murder, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the murder occurred just before 8 p.m. on June 25 in the 4700 block of Beacon Avenue; that’s in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Responding officers found two shooting victims inside a residence. One of the victims, 28-year-old Michael Hurt, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and survived.

Investigators determined the victims were at a family gathering when Hurt and the juvenile suspect got into an argument, Freeman said. During the argument, the suspect shot Hurt and wounded the other victim.

The 15-year-old turned himself in on June 26 at the Juvenile Detention Building. Formal charges are still pending.