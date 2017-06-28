× Major Case Squad activated for Madison, IL murder

ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated Wednesday morning to investigate a murder in southeast Illinois.

According to a Lt. Mark Heffernan, a spokesman for the Belleville Police Department, a man’s body was discovered in an open field near the intersection of West 2nd and Jefferson. The victim had been shot several times.

Investigators determined the victim had been shot at that location.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7753.