Third Eye Blind is celebrating their 20th anniversary with their Summer Gods Tour which is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 11th. They are bringing along Silversun Pickups as their special guests!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, June 28th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

