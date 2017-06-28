STLMoms: Kids swallowing foreign objects

ST. LOUIS_ The kids are home from school and looking for things to do. But it also means they have more time to swallow items around the house they shouldn’t.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Amana Nasir, with Mercy Children’s Hospital, has a warning for parents.

What toys should we not allow kids to play with until a certain age?

•Always use age-appropriate toys

•Do not give children coins as a reward

•Check the child’s room and car seat for any small items they could choke on

•Make sure battery panels on toys are screwed tightly

•Keep small batteries and magnets away from kids

Signs of ingested foreign bodies:

Symptoms may include excessive drooling, a lack of appetite, stomach aches, vomiting or cough.

Fidget Spinners choking hazard:

Following age recommendations on the packaging, buying only from reputable retailers, and inspecting them frequently for loose parts.