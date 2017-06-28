× Strangers help Cardinals couple marry in Busch stadium stands

ST. LOUIS — A couple went to the Cardinals game Monday, hoping to get married in the stands. Tyson Baker held up a sign that read, “7 years together. If there is an ordained minister, we are ready to marry right here!”

The good folks in section 103 answered their request. Donna Shores O’Day was sitting near Tyson and Alyssa. She posted this account of the improvised wedding to Facebook:

“After a couple of innings with no responses to their request for a minister, they moved up by us. We began to chat with them and learn more about them. The two were incredibly sweet, smart, determined and so adoring of one another. By the 3rd inning, a minister appeared and began to talk with them. They exchanged license information and determined that all was in place for a legal and binding wedding.

My friend and I were so touched when asked to serve as bridesmaids and the people in the surrounding section were cheering the couple on with great joy. Prior to the Blessed Inning, the minister privately prayed with the couple and all felt so right.

So, in the middle of the 6th inning, we took our places on the stairs as these two exchanged vows. They teared up, the minister teared up, we all teared up. And they say there’s no crying in baseball. The crowd went wild and we began our celebration of not only the wedding, but of being part of an act of faith, love, and kindness that took us by surprise but will surely stay with us always. Many of us left the game as new, but hopefully forever friends. Oh, and the Cardinals won. ❤️”

The groom posted this message of gratitude to the crowd in section 103 to Facebook:

“Two and a half years ago, I asked Alyssa in the middle of the empty BOK Center to marry me. My line to her as I trembled to say it while tearing up was ,’In a stadium full of people I would only have eyes for you.’ Yesterday at the St. Louis Cardinals game, in a stadium full of people while tearing up I married that girl. I love you so much and can not wait to see what our futures hold!

Thank you to the crowd in section 103 yesterday that made it possible for us at every half inning trying to help our sign be seen. Thank you to everyone that took photos and videos that we will post! It was an amazing experience that I will never forget. Thank you to the minister that married us, and the Cardinals staff for the support throughout the game. And lastly thank you Alyssa for always loving me unconditionally!,” said Tyson Baker in a Facebook post.