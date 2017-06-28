Study approved for MetroLink barriers to deter crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — This could be the first step in making MetroLink trains a “closed” system. East West Gateway approved a provision allocating funds to study the possibility of using a barrier system to make Metro safer. Crime has been an issue on MetroLink for many years. County Executive Steve Stenger says its time to change that.

"I would like to see a barrier system. It would keep those who wish harm on people out of the system," said County Executive Steve Stenger.

Stenger moved to advance a study on the system, and a component for design of that system. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson seconded the move. Both say the current open system is problematic.

"That open system means that anyone can get on those platforms and reek havoc if no one else is around," said Stenger.

The rail station barrier study will cost $3.6 million and will be paid for with federal funding and funding from East West Gateway. Those funds are coming from a cost savings on other projects.

"In other cities, where you see a barrier system, it is much easier to police the line and barrier," said Stenger.

The County Executive is talking about using turnstile that keep individuals out, not the kind that are easy to jump over and get around. This is a preliminary step, but it could be the start of a big change.