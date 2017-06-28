× U.S. Bank robbed on St. Charles Rock Road

BRIDGETON, MO – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a Bridgeton bank Wednesday morning.

According to an FBI spokesperson, the robbery occurred just before 9:20 a.m. at the U.S. Bank branch in the 12300 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The suspect approached a teller with a demand note but did not display a weapon. The suspect left after being given an undisclosed amount of currency.

Authorities described the suspect as a Caucasian man, standing approximately 5’10” tall and weighing between 170 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and a goatee. He appeared to be between the ages of 25 and 30. The suspect wore sunglasses, a blue t-shirt, and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity and whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI St. Louis Office at 314-589-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.