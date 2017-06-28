Water conservation still the order of the day in Wentzville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO – Water conservation is the name of the game for the people in Wentzville and parts of the surrounding area. A mandatory water conservation order is still in effect forcing residents to stop watering their lawns and laundry.

But residents are starting to ask how much longer will this last?

Resident are going into the third night of water restrictions. With temperatures hitting 90 Wednesday and again tomorrow, city officials are blaming a leak in a massive water transmission line that’s 3 feet around.

But there is good news, it's fixed.

The bad news the water conservation order continues, at least for a few more hours.