2 men die in fiery crash near South County Mall

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two men have died after a car struck a tree and caught on fire near a St. Louis County mall.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Mehlville after the car went through the parking lot of an apartment complex. The tree and the vehicle were engulfed in flames when authorities arrived.

The release said it appears that excessive speed played a role. The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the South County Center. The victims were in their 20s, but their names weren’t immediately released.

The accident is under investigation.