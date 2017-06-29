3 firefighters, home owner injured in O’Fallon, MO blaze

O’FALLON, MO_ Three firefighters and a home owner were injured Wednesday night in a house fire in O’Fallon, Missouri. The blaze started around 9:30 p.m. in a house on Warrior Song Way, near Bryan Road.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

Fire crews from O’Fallon and St. Peters were able to bring the fire under control, but the home looks to be a total loss.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with an arm injury. Two firefighters and the homeowner were treated at the scene for heat and smoke inhalation.

Fire guts this O'Fallon, MO home/leaves 4 people hurt including 3 firefighters. Fortunately nobody seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/PcE8GkW2Hy — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) June 29, 2017