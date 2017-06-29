America’s Birthday Parade this weekend in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS_ When it comes to the granddaddy of parades, you might think of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. But did you know St. Louis’ VP Parade has been running 45 years longer?

This is its 135th year!

Grand Marshall Jim Hetlage joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning with the details!

America’s Birthday Parade is Saturday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. It kicks off at the newly designed Kiener Plaza at Broadway and Market streets. It will proceed west on Market Street where it ends in front of the historic Union Station.

The parade will feature 17 major production floats with live, professionally choreographed musical and dance performances. There’ll be 14 marching bands and larger-than-life helium balloons!

This year`s theme, ‘Great Things Are Happening,’ focuses on the many positive things that are happening in and around the City of St. Louis and communities across the country.

The 2017 VP Parade Honorary Grand Marshal is Major General John C. Flournoy, Jr., USAF, U.S Transportation Command Chief of Staff.

Streets will be closed from 2:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

To learn more visit: AmericasBirthdayParade.com