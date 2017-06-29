Amp-Up Action Park opening in Town & Country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN & COUNTRY, MO – They’ve gone to extremes to build a place for people who like to go to extremes; even in inclement weather.

“When you have something you can offer your guests 12 months out of the year, it makes more sense than a seasonal business,” says Kim Link, managing partner for Amp-Up Action Park.

But this Town and Country business, opening July 1, features a first-of-its-kind in Missouri: an indoor ropes course, featuring obstacles and adventure 18 feet off the ground.

But there’s also some go karts that might create a buzz over how quiet they are.

“Our go karts are 100 percent electric, which means there are no emissions and that means they’re quiet and they fume free,” says Link.

Efficiently quiet and fast.

If the location of Amp-Up Action Park seems familiar, that’s because half of this building used to be a Walmart.

“So our laser tag arena is actually the former location of the Walmart tire and auto area,” Link says.

The west St. Louis County fun spot hopes to help cheer up a day, regardless of the weather outside.

“So we’re only the second place in the United States to have Biz Carts. which is also a neat thing to say you’ve imported them from Europe,” says Link.