Body of 75-year-old man found in Missouri lake

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a 75-year-old suburban St. Louis man whose body was found in Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks drowned after suffering an unspecified medical episode and fell into the water.

KOLR-TV reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the body of D.E. Smith of St. Charles was found about 6 p.m. Wednesday, a day after he apparently fell into the water.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Information from: KOLR-TV