Cardinals beat Diamondbacks, 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Yadier Molina and Jedd Gyorko each drove in two runs and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 Wednesday night.Wainwright (8-5) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs and eight hits ovr 6 1/3 innings He struck out eight.

Gyorko’s RBI double in the eighth pushed St. Louis’ lead to 4-2.

The Diamondbacks nearly tied it against Trevor Rosenthal in the ninth. Brandon Drury led off with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. One out later, Chris Herrmann walked and both runners advanced on pinch-hitter Gregor Blanco’s grounder. Drury then scored on Rosenthal’s wild pitch, with Herrmann moving up to third.

After a walk to Daniel Descalso, Rosenthal got David Peralta on a grounder to pick up his fourth save.

Zack Godley (3-2) took the loss, allowing three runs and two hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings.