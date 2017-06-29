× Cardinals send Diaz to minors, call up Mejia

PHOENIX (AP) _ St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Aledmys Diaz was sent to Triple-A Memphis before Wednesday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with the club purchasing the contract of infielder Alex Mejia from Memphis.

Diaz was an All-Star last season, but had been in a hitting slump of late. He did not play until entering Tuesday’s game as a late replacement, and manager Mike Matheny said before that game that Diaz was not seeing the ball well.

Nevertheless, Diaz, batting .260, was the Cardinals’ leader i hits with 71 going into Wednesday’s game. Mejia, 26, was named a Texas League All-Star earlier this month and will be making his major league debut when he sees action.

“Trying to get him right,” manager Mike Matheny said of Diaz. “This is a young player still. This game will catch everybody at some point if you’re not able to keep moving forward. . Hopefully take advantage of those options to get him down and get him into a good place, and get him back.”

Paul DeJong will see the majority of the playing time at shortstop, Matheny added.