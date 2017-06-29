Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…FRIDAY JUNE 30, 2017:

Its the last day of June…wow! and Not a lot of change in thinking as we get ready to roll into the long holiday weekend…Friday…mostly cloudy, warm and humid with waves of rain and storms…especially in the morning…in the 80’s…questions if there will be redevelopment in the late afternoon and evening…have to watch this. Some storms will be strong maybe severe…heavy rain, hail, wind and lightning….The first part of the holiday weekend looks okay…Saturday and Sunday…partly sunny…in the 80’s…moderate humidity and Monday and Tuesday look unsettled…classic 4th weather for us…partly sunny and humid in the 80’s but lets watch for waves of rain and storms…rather unsettled times.