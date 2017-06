BELLEVILLE, IL – Two painters are being rescued from a radio tower near the old Belleville Police Station. The men have been stuck on the tower for several hours. The fire department is on the scene.

The workers are painting the tower. The lift they are using to reach the top of the tower appears to be stuck. Another lift is being used to try to reach the workers.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

They have been trapped for two hours because the aerial lift has broken down, im told. pic.twitter.com/DTGzEWDaH4 — Kale (@KaleyJohnson6) June 29, 2017