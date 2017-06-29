× Fleeing suburban St. Louis carjacker crashes into motorist

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a suburban St. Louis carjacker has crashed into a motorist while fleeing from police.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the suspect and the motorist had serious injuries. Police say the carjacking victim ran for help around 11 p.m. Wednesday after he was ordered at gunpoint to get out of his pickup truck in University City. Police say the suspect drove off, and the chase began about two miles from where the vehicle was stolen.

University City police say several other police agencies joined the pursuit. The chase ended about four miles later in St. Louis with a crash.