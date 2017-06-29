Fox Files – Your personal information could be floating around jails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Your private information may be popping up inside jails right now and it happens if you do the right thing.

A convicted felon brought Fox 2/KPLR 11 a packet of information he got when locked up inside the St. Louis County Justice Center. Inside the packer is page after page of personal information. According to the reformed felon, one page he said is enough to steal your identity. Social Security Numbers, dates of birth, drivers license numbers.

Every inmate gets the packet; pages of details about victims and witnesses. Sometimes it’s sold on the inside.

Chris Hayes examines the safety implications in this edition of the Fox Files.