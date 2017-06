Having a ruff day? Here's a video of a very good dog enjoying the orchestra pic.twitter.com/avNPRWuiVD — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 29, 2017

During an orchestra performance Tuesday in Turkey, a dog walked on stage during the show to a crowd full of laughter.

The dog eventually takes a seat at the foot of one member who keeps his focus and continues playing.

The moment took place during the 31st International Izmir festival concert at Ephesus while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was performing outside.

The festival organizer tells CNN the dog stayed on stage for about five minutes before leaving.