Gunshot detection system activated in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY_ St. Louis County Police Department will activate its new "ShotSpotter" system in North County Thursday (June 29) to help reduce gun violence.

"ShotSpotter" is a gunshot detection system. It uses sensors to pinpoint where shots are fired, then sends the information to officers on patrol. Officers are then able to quickly respond to the scene where the shots originate from.

St. Louis City adopted the system in 2008.

St. Louis County police successfully tested the system last week. "ShotSpotter" covers about four-square miles of North County.

A $400,000 federal grant helped pay for the gunshot detection system and future conflict resolution intervention.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar will hold a press conference Thursday morning, along with representatives from "ShotSpotter" and Better Family Life, to unveil the system and answer questions. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Koeneman Park (8937 Lucas & Hunt Road) in Jennings.

