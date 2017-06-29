Missouri fisherman discovers mole inside largemouth bass

SPRINGFIELD, MO – A Missouri fisherman reeled in something unusual from the lake on his parent’s 8-acre pond. Monroe MacKinney looked into the largemouth bass’ mouth to discover a mole. The fish ate an Eastern mole before getting caught.

MacKinney posted the image to Instagram. He writes in the comments,”The mole was dead but the bass swam off just fine! The mole looked pretty fresh like within the last couple days or so.”

Eastern Moles spend most of their time tunneling underground. They are also known to swim.