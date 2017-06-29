Plastic surgeon says fireworks injuries brings in a lot more patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Fireworks, cherry bombs sparklers can cause serious injuries and expensive hospital bills. The Independence Day holiday can be a busy time for Dr. Bruce Kramer. He is the chief of plastic surgery at St. Louis University Hospital.

More powerful fireworks have become more available. Dr. Kramer says the severity of injuries he's seen have dramatically increased. It has gone from burns, to eye injuries, to people who literally blew their hands apart. He is part of the team to reconstruct hands after an injury.