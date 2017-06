Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ Crews are responding after a sinkhole swallowed a car Thursday in downtown St. Louis. It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street and Locust.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell is on the scene. A water main has also ruptured in the area.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.