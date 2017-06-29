SSM Health Medical Minute: Developing a Birthing Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Having a baby can be more than just delivery. Parents should look at pre and postpartum options. Are there birthing programs? Are there postpartum programs? Lactation consultations to help with breast feeding? If your baby has unexpected complications, is the facility equipped to handle the unplanned?

Many hospitals now offer private rooms where you go through labor, delivery and recovery all in the same room. Family members can stay with mom. At SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis, moms can use a pool of warm water during labor. St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis also offers classes prior to delivery for moms, grandparents and siblings. And in the event of an emergency upon delivery, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital has new state of the art operating rooms and round the clock specialized care.

