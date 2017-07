Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO – The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death after a body was discovered in a creek late Friday afternoon in Creve Coeur.

According to Capt. Tim Koncki, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the body was found before 6:10 p.m. in a heavily wooded area of Malcolm Terrace Park.

It’s unclear just how long the body had been there.