Boy, 11, hospitalized after shooting on Hodiamont at Page

ST. LOUIS_ An 11-year old boy is hospitalized after being shot overnight in north St. Louis. It happened Thursday night around 9 p.m. on Hodiamont at Page. The child told police he was walking with two other kids when they heard gunshots. He was struck in the leg.

He was taken to the hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

Authorities say it’s possible the boy’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or caused by someone standing next to him.

This is an ongoing investigation.