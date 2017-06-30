Cardinals to make major announcement Friday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak, left, talks with owner Bill DeWitt Jr. in the dugout. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chris Lee)

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are poised to make a major announcement Friday afternoon. They’re holding a press conference at Busch Stadium at 2pm.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it is likely the team will announce that Senior Vice President and General Manager John Mozeliak will be promoted to a role overseeing baseball operations. The assistant GM, Mike Girsch, will be promoted to General Manager.

More information will be available after the Cardinals Press conference. You can watch a live stream of it here.