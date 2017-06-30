× Chicago-area teens charged with giving 5-yr-old cannabis

WARRENVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Two teenage brothers have been charged with allegedly giving their 5-year-old nephew a marijuana joint after locking themselves in a bathroom at a suburban Chicago home.

A DuPage County state’s attorney’s statement says the boy’s mother smelled cannabis and opened the bathroom door. She saw the 5-year-old crying and coughing, then called the Warrenville Police Department.

The two brothers are 17 and 14. Both are charged with aggravated battery to a child. The older teenager is also charged with resisting a police officer.

At a Thursday detention hearing, a judge said the older teen would remain in custody. The younger one was to stay on home detention

The next court date for the elder brother is July 6. The next hearing for the younger one is July 13.