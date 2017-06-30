Chris Kattan to perform at Westport Funny Bone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ If you watched Saturday Night Live from the mid 90's to 2003, you no doubt know actor and comedian Chris Kattan! He played in dozens of skits on the show, including "Mr. Peepers and Mango."

You've also seen him in "A Night at the Roxbury" and more recently, Dancing with the Stars.

Kattan is hitting the comedy stage all across America, including The Funny Bone in Westport this weekend.

He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to tell us about the show!

Chris Kattan at St. Louis Funny Bone

614 Westport Plaza Dr.

June 30- 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

July 1- 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

July 2 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

(314) 469-6692

To learn more visit: stlouisfunnybone.com