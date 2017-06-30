Elderly man jailed on accusations of sexual contact with 10-year-old

PHELPS COUNTY, MO – A Newburg, Missouri man remains jailed amid accusations he had sexual contact with a 10-year-old relative.

According to Phelps County Sheriff Richard Lisenbe, deputies received a complaint just after midnight on June 20 about unwanted sexual contact between the man and child.

Investigators learned the suspect, identified as 70-year-old Earnest Dobbs, had sexual intercourse with the child. The child immediately told another adult about the incident. Dobbs then fled the home and didn’t return until overnight.

Deputies arrested Dobbs in the 30 block of State Street.

Prosecutors charged Dobbs with first-degree statutory rape and first-degree statutory sodomy. His bond was set at $500,000.