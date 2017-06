Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Many 4th of July fireworks displays can be traumatizing for your pets. Many of them suffer severe anxiety or run away in order to get away from the noise. It's a problem the folks at the Humane Society sees every year at this time.

More information: www.hsmo.org - STLlostpets.org

Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline: (314) 647-4400.