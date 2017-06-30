× Flags to be flown at half-staff in Illinois starting July 4th to honor State Trooper

FARMER CITY, Ill. – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has ordered that all US and state flags will be flown at half staff to honor Illinois State Trooper Ryan Albin. WAND-TV reports that the flags are to be displayed at half-staff from sunrise on July 4 through sunset on July 6.

Friends are remembering an Illinois State Police trooper who died in a vehicle crash as a hard worker and good-hearted man. The Bloomington Pantagraph reports a procession of about 120 police vehicles Thursday escorted 37-year-old Ryan Albin’s body from Urbana to a Farmer City funeral home. His friend Chad Yeadon was one of more than 150 people who gathered to watch. Yeadon remembered Albin’s unforgettable laugh and called him “a really good guy.”

Albin died Wednesday following a crash along Interstate 74 involvinga tractor-trailer in slow traffic near a construction zone. The crash is under investigation.

Albin’s Eureka College football coach Darrell Crouch said he was “really, really proud” of Albin.

A visitation is scheduled Wednesday and a funeral Thursday, both at Blue Ridge High School in Farmer City.

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com