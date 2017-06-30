× Greitens to let repeal of St. Louis minimum become law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he will let a bill repealing a St. Louis minimum wage become law without his signature.

The decision announced Friday by Greitens means St. Louis’ $10-an-hour minimum wage that has been in place since early May will come to an end Aug. 28 when new Missouri laws take effect.

The minimum wage in St. Louis had been scheduled to rise to $11 in January under the local ordinance passed in 2015. That’s significantly higher than Missouri’s minimum wage of $7.70 an hour.

A bill passed by Missouri’s Republican-led Legislatures prohibits local minimum wages and nullifies any already in effect.

Greitens says he supports overturning the St. Louis wage. But he says he was frustrated lawmakers had failed to stop it before it took effect.