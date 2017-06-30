× Hundreds gather in support of missing Chinese scholar

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Illinois to show support for a Chinese scholar who disappeared three weeks ago.

Students were among those from the community participating in Thursday night’s events at the Urbana-Champaign campus, including a walk and concert.

Twenty-six-year-old Yingying Zhang was last seen at a bus stop, when she got into a black car and hasn’t been seen since. The FBI announced this week the car had been found, but it provided no detail.

Zhang’s father, Ronggao Zhang, carried a banner as part of the walk.

One of the organizers of the event was the Chinese Students and Scholars Association. Some 5,600 Chinese are enrolled at University of Illinois. Yingying Zhang has been doing research in the agricultural sciences.